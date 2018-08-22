The project was daunting. “We needed to crack the infrastructure of this vast and diverse space,” explains Bobley. “If you are a retail buyer in Lagos, how would you know about the scene in Maputo or Dakar? This is the starting point for Industrie Africa. It bridges that gap and acts as a connecting point.”

Anna Marie Benedict, marketing and communications director for Africa Fashion Week London, which launched in 2011, is well aware of the difficulties of bringing African fashion to a wider audience. “African designers do not get support from the western press,” she says, “and it is hard for many of our designers to even make it to London to showcase their designs. Not to mention the fact that we need more banks and venture capitalists to take a greater interest in Africa.”

So what does Benedict make of Industrie Africa? “It is fabulous that they are shining a light on young designers,” she says. “It is exactly what those designers need, as so many do not have the economic resources to promote themselves beyond their own countries.”

Kanabar and Bobley created, designed and launched the website in only 12 months. “There was little sleep and a lot of hustling!” says Kanabar. “We used every means we could to curate the pool of designers that we had at launch. We travelled, consulted influencers, reached out to designers on Instagram, and cold emailed and cold called. We launched about 80 designers from 24 countries and now we stand at about 90 designers on site.”

The duo has since hired a design team to build a site that’s easy to navigate. “We’ve created a filter system to deal with the huge range in diversity, and that’s really key,” says Bobley. “You can shop by country or product category. The sustainability category was also very important to us and has actually proved to be instrumental since launch — more than half of our brands are sustainable.”