I’m in Florence for the Pitti Uomo Fair, a fashion institution that has taken place biannually since 1972, focusing exclusively on menswear. In 2015 Mini began a collaboration with the fair, built on a shared passion for innovation and quality.

For Pitti Uomo 94, Mini joined forces with The Woolmark Company to present the Mini Fashion Field Notes capsule collection, an exhibition that challenged young designers to give their interpretation of the theme: transcending borders. Each participant developed a collection based on their experiences in a foreign city.

Liam Hodges is a London-based designer whose poetic and gritty vision draws inspiration from the unapologetic, rebellious spirit of modern subcultures. He channels the raw edge of hip-hop, post-punk, skatewear, and UK streetwear into defiant designs characterised by baggy silhouettes, signature patchwork, work-wear, and DIY touches. His story was based on a trip to New York, and the result was a collage aesthetic, with DIY-esque prints, classic denim, and checked overcoats.