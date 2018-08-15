Reform Studio

How do you create beautiful accessories and also solve your nation’s waste problem? Hend Riad and Mariam Hazem — founders of this Cairo-based design studio — think they’ve found the answer. They take discarded plastic bags and turn them into a material they’ve dubbed Plastex, which is used to make everything from quirky ankle boots to woven backpacks. Aside from tackling one of the world’s most pressing environmental problems, the duo are also helping to restore Egypt’s weaving industry. The brand is going from strength to strength and last year collaborated with Ikea. reformstudio.net