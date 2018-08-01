The return of ’80s fashion is upon us, so doesn’t come as a surprise to see fashion blogger Miroslava Duma, who has 1.6 million followers, pegging her denim trousers and pairing them with an oversized pinstripe blazer and white heels.

This whole outfit screams ’80s and who better to take fashion cues from than Duma? This heavy resurrection of ’80s trends has been seen both on the runway and the streets. If you are as eager as us to incorporate the fad into your wardrobe, but are a little wary of looking like you’re wearing a costume, use the tips below to make the ’80s look work for you:

OVERSIZED BLAZERS

Balenciaga was the first to re-introduce the oversized blazer with dramatic shoulder pads. The legendary founder of the house Cristóbal Balenciaga is known for playing with proportions, having created the balloon jacket in 1953. Following in his footsteps, creative director Demna Gvasalia showered us with oversized blazers in plain black and check print at the brand’s ready-to-wear show in 2016. Today, this classic is making a comeback and, because of its design, it can be worn with anything. Pair it with denim trousers and a printed shirt for a chic look.