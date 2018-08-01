The return of ’80s fashion is upon us, so doesn’t come as a surprise to see fashion blogger Miroslava Duma, who has 1.6 million followers, pegging her denim trousers and pairing them with an oversized pinstripe blazer and white heels.
This whole outfit screams ’80s and who better to take fashion cues from than Duma? This heavy resurrection of ’80s trends has been seen both on the runway and the streets. If you are as eager as us to incorporate the fad into your wardrobe, but are a little wary of looking like you’re wearing a costume, use the tips below to make the ’80s look work for you:
OVERSIZED BLAZERS
Balenciaga was the first to re-introduce the oversized blazer with dramatic shoulder pads. The legendary founder of the house Cristóbal Balenciaga is known for playing with proportions, having created the balloon jacket in 1953. Following in his footsteps, creative director Demna Gvasalia showered us with oversized blazers in plain black and check print at the brand’s ready-to-wear show in 2016. Today, this classic is making a comeback and, because of its design, it can be worn with anything. Pair it with denim trousers and a printed shirt for a chic look.
SHOULDER PADS
It is easy to associate large shoulder pads with blazers but, fortunately, this design element can be used with other tops, for example, the famous blouse which we all love. In the image, a model walks the runway during the Redemption Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show, as part of Paris Fashion Week, in France. You can wear this item with leather trousers or a pencil skirt for the ultimate femme fatale look.
WHITE HEELS
Helena Bordon was seen wearing white heels outside Elie Saab during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019. This means every women who was been feeling unsure about these shoes now has a license to shop for them. You can style up a simple and elegant monochrome look by pairing white heels with a slouchy black-and-white pinstripe suit.
WAIST BELTS
Waist belts are the answer to the question, “How can I best ensure a loose-fitting maxi-dress flatters my body shape?” Invest in a black waist belt to wear over your monotone or floral dresses during the spring season.
NEON
The ’80s couldn’t come back without the neon colour trend some of us would love to hate but are not quite succeeding at doing. If colour is not your thing, you can introduce accents to your wardrobe by shopping for neon accessories, such as a moon bag. You can also shop for the trendy neon leather satchel shown at the Louis Vuitton SS19 collection.