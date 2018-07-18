Donald Glover is a shining example of how to wear rock-star bright tailoring. At the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere in May, his combination of scarlet suit and shirt should have made him resemble an A-list tomato. In fact, he owned his man-of-the-moment status with a style statement that made celebrities in more traditional dress look a little bit boring.

“The red suit was a last-minute choice,” says Glover’s stylist Ilaria Urbinati. “We had another one picked out and at the last minute I thought, ‘this isn’t special enough’. I’m a sucker for a tonal look, and I love Donald in a silky shirt, so when I saw the red Kenzo shirt I knew we had our look.” He wore a pale lavender suit on the red carpet in Cannes and a mauve Gucci suit to the Met Ball, embellished with an Eye of Providence beaded on the back in gold. Urbinati says that Glover needs no coaxing to wear bold shades: “He is always all in.”

The sorbet-shaded suit is catching. Harry Styles was an early adopter of a trend first trailblazed by showmen such as Mick Jagger, Elton John and David Bowie. His world tour wardrobe has included a glittery blue disco style by Gucci, a millennial pink suit by Edward Sexton and a purple suit by Calvin Klein with orange-backed trousers. Karamo Brown from Queer Eye has a penchant for dusty pink suiting, worn with a matching polo shirt, while the actor Tom Hiddleston likes cobalt.