Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton collection, titled; “Color Theory” showed from the Palais Royal gardens, at the Place Colette Paris last week.

The prismatic runway was colour coordinated with t-shirts which guests found on their seats. Abloh said on a caption to a photo he posted on his Instagram, “Like some kids today I started the surreal mission without “fashion school” but a blank t-shirt, a screen printed idea for it and a dream. As a nod to that on every seat is a graphic t-shirt I made the early days at Louis Vuitton once I learned how to use the photocopier in the office.”

In an interview before the show took place, Abloh said he was trying to make something luxurious approachable. His inspiration for the collection was both literal and figurative.