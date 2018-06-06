Your look is never complete unless you are wearing a much-loved accessory. This item can be used to accentuate your overall look or can be worn as a star piece. Here’s how you can use accessories to MAKE your look:

THE BUM BAG

Once a music festival favourite, and loved for its utilitarian appeal, this ’90s staple has found its way back to mainstream fashion. You can style a black leather bum bag over your trench coat, paired with a crisp white shirt, for a classic look. If you feel like wearing this item into the night, get yourself one in velvet to add a luxe touch.