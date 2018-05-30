The versatility of outerwear is undeniable. With several styles of coats and jackets, you can pull off a different look every day. Here’s how:

THE FAUX-FUR COAT

If you thought the faux-fur coat an ostentatious item you could never wear, think again. For a more casual feel, wear it with denim jeans, sneakers and a graphic tee. Neutral colours will soften your look. Pair your coat with a maxi skirt, stockings and boots. If you’re feeling brave, mix it up with different textures and patterns. You can wear your faux-fur coat with a velvet tracksuit or a tweed blazer for a more sophisticated, but daring, look.