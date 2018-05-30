The versatility of outerwear is undeniable. With several styles of coats and jackets, you can pull off a different look every day. Here’s how:
THE FAUX-FUR COAT
If you thought the faux-fur coat an ostentatious item you could never wear, think again. For a more casual feel, wear it with denim jeans, sneakers and a graphic tee. Neutral colours will soften your look. Pair your coat with a maxi skirt, stockings and boots. If you’re feeling brave, mix it up with different textures and patterns. You can wear your faux-fur coat with a velvet tracksuit or a tweed blazer for a more sophisticated, but daring, look.
THE PUFFER JACKET
Winter’s favourite come-back is the puffer jacket. Wear this item over a checked blazer, paired with culottes, for a great play of proportions. You can accessorise with a faux-fur scarf to add flair to your look.
THE LAMINATED TRENCH COAT
Thanks to Burberry, this season has seen the reinvention of the classic trench coat as the laminated trench coat. Trade your not-so-stylish raincoat for this chic alternative. (It can be worn in summer too - bonus!) It’s stylish and easy to wear – throw it over any outfit, come rain or shine.
THE LONG CAPE
Channel your inner superhero with the classy and cosy long cape. You can pair this item with denims and knee-high boots or wear it with a maxi dress and court shoes. Don’t be afraid to add a splash of colour to your outfit by opting for a bright two-tone cape.
THE PARKA
Oops, we did it again – we stole the look from our boyfriend’s cupboard! Over time, the parka has become more gender neutral and is a staple in anyone’s wardrobe. Its straight cut allows you to layer it with knits, such as turtle necks and jerseys, without looking chunky. You can wear this jacket with a hooded dress and knee-high boots or a military jumpsuit and flatform sneakers.