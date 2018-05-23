The key with layering is to be bold and brave – just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you need to pack away your dresses. These tips and tricks will not only give you a stylish edge but also keep you warm.

THE LONG-LENGTH COAT

This classic is an important addition to any discerning person’s wardrobe – versatile, warm and timeless. Use it as a throw-over, dress is up it up by adding a pair of heels or dress it down by pairing it with sneakers. Add edge by layering your coat over a hooded sweater, or use a belt to enhance your silhouette and look effortlessly cool.