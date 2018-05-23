The key with layering is to be bold and brave – just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you need to pack away your dresses. These tips and tricks will not only give you a stylish edge but also keep you warm.
THE LONG-LENGTH COAT
This classic is an important addition to any discerning person’s wardrobe – versatile, warm and timeless. Use it as a throw-over, dress is up it up by adding a pair of heels or dress it down by pairing it with sneakers. Add edge by layering your coat over a hooded sweater, or use a belt to enhance your silhouette and look effortlessly cool.
BLACK TURTLENECK
This item is an absolute must-have for anyone’s wardrobe. The black turtleneck can go under almost anything: wear it under a low-scooped woollen sweater, throw it under a slip dress or underneath a coat or jacket. You can also pair it with a pair of funky tailored high-waist trousers.
TAILORED TROUSERS
Forget about traditional ways to wear your tailored trousers - this once straightforward fashion item can be worn in many different ways. For a chicer look, trade your black opaque stockings for a pair of tailored trousers to go under your A-line skirt. You can also wear this item under a classic floral wrap dress. Be brave with your tailored trousers and opt for ones with bold prints (checked print is one of our faves). Pair them with a chunky knit coat and fabulous heels.
LIGHTWEIGHT KNITS
We love men’s wardrobes… mainly for their simple, yet functional, items. A lightweight knit is one of those items whose form follows its function: designed to keep you warm, while keeping you stylish. This is the secret item that you can double up on and pair with a slim blazer and scarf for that “stole this from my boyfriend” look. You can also wear this item over a shirt, a long-length broom skirt and with flat-form sneakers for a day out with the girls.
CRISP WHITE SHIRT
No one can deny how timeless a crisp white shirt is. It was once a favourite of the late Princess Diana, who used to wear her sleeves rolled up, pairing it with blue denim jeans and loafers. This item is a must for any wardrobe, as it goes with everything. Wear it under a sleeveless coat, paired with blue denims for a casual look or with formal trouser for a work day. You can also wear it oversized as a shirt-dress with a waist belt and leather leggings.