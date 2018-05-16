In the world of high fashion, successful South African models are rare, but revered. These five young local models have made headlines and have walked the runways at New York, London, Paris and Milan fashion week.
ANSOLET ROSSOUW:
Based in New York, this 18-year-old from Bloemfontein was discovered on Instagram by Fanie Nel of FANJAM Model Management when she was 16. Since her debut at Milan Fashion Week in 2017, Rossouw has since walked for Chanel, Off-White, YSL, Elie Saab, Fendi, Valentino and more.
She has featured in the pages of Vogue and Marie Claire and recently walked in Chanel’s Cruise 2019 show. Rossouw is one of the most talked about models in the industry.
CHANE HUSSELMANN:
This 17-year-old from Bloemfontein was scouted last year by Fanie Nel for FANJAM Model Management, making her international modelling debut at Milan Fashion Week for Versace.
Since then, Husselmann has walked for Balmain, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab and Fendi. She has also appeared in the pages of Vogue Japan and Elle France. This fresh face is one to watch.
NINA MILNER:
Known for her androgynous style, 29-year-old Milner, represented by Ice Models, has spent 10 years between Cape Town and the US building her modelling portfolio.
In her first international fashion week, Milner walked for Alexander Wang, Versace, Moschino and Lanvin and has since shot for Vogue, Elle, AKJP and our very own Wanted. Years of experience make her a force to be reckoned with.
ALEX BINARIS:
After being signed to Boss Models, Binaris went to international agency Elite, which represents some of the world’s most famous supermodels. A month after being signed, the 22-year-old from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal walked for Carolina Herrera, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.
She most recently appeared in Chanel’s Cruise 2019 show, alongside Rossouw, and appeared on the 2018 May cover of Whitelies magazine. Locally, Binaris has appeared in the pages of Wanted, Elle, Glamour and Marie Claire; internationally she has appeared in Elle Japan and Harper’s Bazaar US.
SIPHOSETHU NCISE:
Ncise is the only male model to make our list and he is definitely one to watch. Born and raised in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, the 22-year-old is fairly new to modelling and is represented by 20 Model Management in Woodstock.
Ncise travelled to Milan in Italy in 2017 and landed his first editorial spread in Vogue Hommes. He was then flown to Rome by fashion designer Alessandro Michele to shoot for Gucci.
He walked for Jil Sander in Milan Fashion week in 2017, landing him representation in London, New York and Paris. The young model aspires to be on the cover of Vogue and GQ and he would love to walk for Prada, Fendi and Chanel.