In the world of high fashion, successful South African models are rare, but revered. These five young local models have made headlines and have walked the runways at New York, London, Paris and Milan fashion week.

Based in New York, this 18-year-old from Bloemfontein was discovered on Instagram by Fanie Nel of FANJAM Model Management when she was 16. Since her debut at Milan Fashion Week in 2017, Rossouw has since walked for Chanel, Off-White, YSL, Elie Saab, Fendi, Valentino and more.

She has featured in the pages of Vogue and Marie Claire and recently walked in Chanel’s Cruise 2019 show. Rossouw is one of the most talked about models in the industry.