Did you know that approximately 75-million people work to create 150-billion items of clothing every year? In the last few decades, the fashion industry has become remarkably larger with production demands becoming faster, increasingly driven by trends and fed by consumer’s insatiable appetite for the “latest”; but at what cost? “Have you ever wondered who made your clothes? How much they’re paid, and what their lives are like?”, the Fashion Revolution movement asks.

The industry itself is not the only thing that needs to change, how we think about and consume clothing also needs to change – that’s where Fashion Revolution steps in. The movement prompts people to show their clothing labels and ask brands/retailers/manufacturers, #whomademyclothes, in order to promote sustainable and ethical fashion practices, encourage transparency, and celebrate fashion as a positive influence in the lives of not only the people who consume fashion, but also those who create it.

“As citizens and consumers — our questions, our voices, our shopping habits can have the power to help change things for the better. We are the driver of trends. Every time we buy something, we’re voting with our wallet. When we speak, brands and governments listen”, the Fashion Revolution states.