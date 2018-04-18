Dress, R8,500, Rubicon; blouse, R750, Nao Serati; socks, stylist’s own; Vapormax Flyknit sneakers, R2,999, Nike
Kimono, R2,895, Amanda Laird Cherry; Tokyo James + Vlisco & Co shirt, R1,750, Tokyo James; shorts, R850, Nao Serati; hat, price on request, Crystal Birch; Vapormax Flyknit sneakers, R2,999, Nike
Sindiso Khumalo dress, R4,950, Merchants on Long; Freelift top, R1,299, Adidas; Maxivive athletic shorts, R600; Maxivive PVC number shorts, R760, both Now Showing; gloves; boots, both stylist’s own
Top, price on request, Roman Handt; MaXhosa shorts, R3,170, Merchants on Long
Poncho, R1,999, Adidas; skirt, R3,750, De Mil; Lorne Jewellery earrings, R450, Gillian Lawrence; socks, stylist’s own; Puma Ignite Evoknit sneakers, R2,599, Sport Scene
Puffer gilet, R2,895, Amanda Laird Cherry; dress, R10,830, Marianne Fassler; red-checked dress, price on request, Rich Mnisi; Yellow Jewellery earrings R400, Selfi; Puma Ignite Evoknit sneakers, R2,599, Sport Scene
Coat, R3,500, Nao Serati; Laurence Airline shirt, price on request; Chulaap trousers, R3,650, both Merchants on Long; Mayfly Woven sneakers, R1,799, Nike
STOCKISTS
Amanda Laird Cherry: 031-312-2575
Corner Store: 021-811-0519
De Mil: 083-482-4245
Merchants On Long: 021-422-2828
Marianne Fassler: 011-646-8387
Nunc Diamond Jewellery: 021-424-1102
Roman Handt: 079-199-1292