Luxury fashion items are more often than not considered to be an indulgence that one can do without. However, the term; ‘investment buys’ make buying such items all the more worth it. Like art, some luxury accessories can retain, or even gain value over time. These five luxury items have sealed their status as timeless and iconic must-haves.
HERMÈS BIRKIN BAG
The Hermès Birkin bag is one of the most loved and perhaps one of the most hard to get. This exclusive nature and restriction in supply of the bag creates the extreme scarcity around the bag, thereby increasing demand. This high demand can be attributed to the bags being able to hold or gain value over time.
THE CHANEL FLAP BAG
Investing in the iconic Chanel Flap bag is safer than investing in the stock market as it has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 making it the bag to hold on to. Since 2008 the prices of the Chanel Flap bag have increased with more than €1,400. These prices will continue to rise despite external variables such as volatility in the economy and fashion trends. The constant rise in pricing will earn you a good return in investment if you do decide to sell.
THE LOUIS VUITTON NEVERFULL
One of the most popular Louis Vuitton accessories with its easily recognisable monogram, this bag has been a definite hit in the market since its launch in 2007. These bags also come in special editions such as the Louis Vuitton – Masters Collaboration with Jeff Koons. Reselling a neverfull bag will earn you close to 80% of your investment back, when in excellent condition.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN ‘SO KATE’
Fondly known as the red bottoms these statement shoes with the red-lacquered sole are easily recognisable to many people. The sole detail of the shoe has distinguished this brand from many other brands while also adding on to its value. If in good condition this shoe will resale for 76,2% of its original value.
CARTIER LOVE BRACELET
Cartier’s Love Bracelet has been an iconic symbol of love since the late 1960s. The original bracelet first sold for just $250. New Love Bracelets cost $6,600, with vintage versions selling for around the same amount. The increase in value is indicative of the investment value of these classic pieces.
April 2018.