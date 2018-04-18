Luxury fashion items are more often than not considered to be an indulgence that one can do without. However, the term; ‘investment buys’ make buying such items all the more worth it. Like art, some luxury accessories can retain, or even gain value over time. These five luxury items have sealed their status as timeless and iconic must-haves.

HERMÈS BIRKIN BAG

The Hermès Birkin bag is one of the most loved and perhaps one of the most hard to get. This exclusive nature and restriction in supply of the bag creates the extreme scarcity around the bag, thereby increasing demand. This high demand can be attributed to the bags being able to hold or gain value over time.