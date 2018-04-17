H&M announced its latest designer collaboration with Italian fashion brand Moschino at the 2018 Coachella Music festival. “Its humour meets haute couture meets the street” says Jeremy Scott (the creative director of Moschino), when talking about the collection.

Moschino will be H&M’s 18th designer partnership carrying on from previous collaborations with Versace, Alexander Wang, Jimmy Choo, Balmain and Erdem. The collection will feature Scott’s exuberant aesthetic seen in his previous work mixing “pop, street culture, logos and glamour” possibly making this collaboration H&M’s most playful yet. Scott is known for his irreverence and fun play on themes of consumerism and pop culture and will follow in the footsteps of a hugely successful 2017 Erdem collaboration with a collection including menswear, womenswear and accessories.