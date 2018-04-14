Originally Kasified (left); Kumkani Bespoke - winner of MINI in association with GQ SAFW competition (middle); Nthando XV (right)
Image: Eunice Driver

Menswear was the focus of the action-packed fourth day of South African Fashion Week.

The evening had an exciting competitive edge as the MINI Menswear Scouting finalists – a host of rising design talents – showed their collections, while vying to win a prize package worth a whopping R100,000.

Sandile Mlambo of Kumkani Bespoke was crowned the winner; his African-Warrior-inspired collection of men’s suits was a riot of graphic monochrome prints with vivid splashed of red.

Here are our favourite moments from the night:

Favourite show: MINI Menswear Scouting finalist Mbutho Sipho impressed us with his monochrome collection of beautifully-cut and impeccably-finished separates.

Favourite look: Originally Kasified’s colour-blocked pink pants and yellow top combo. We admire how the designer Muzi Mabena, one of the MINI Menswear Scouting finalists, blurred gender lines with this trouser-and-skirt design.
Favourite moment: Showgoers nearly falling off their chairs as male models took to the catwalk in RK Men’s sleek underwear collection.

David Billboard
David Billboard
Image: Keneilwe Eleanor Pule

Favourite model: Hendrichs Macheke, caught our attention with his mean-mugging look and chiselled physique. 

Favourite street style: David Billboard looked effortlessly cool in a sheer, electric yellow trench coat worn over a Nirvina tee and black trousers. A pair of classic Dr Martins completed the look.

Song of the night: Mayine by Simphiwe Dana, which played during the Kumkani Bespoke show, bringing the tribal-print pieces to life.

LISTEN | Mayine by Simphiwe Dana:

