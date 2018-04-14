Menswear was the focus of the action-packed fourth day of South African Fashion Week.

The evening had an exciting competitive edge as the MINI Menswear Scouting finalists – a host of rising design talents – showed their collections, while vying to win a prize package worth a whopping R100,000.

Sandile Mlambo of Kumkani Bespoke was crowned the winner; his African-Warrior-inspired collection of men’s suits was a riot of graphic monochrome prints with vivid splashed of red.