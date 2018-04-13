Fast food and fashion collided on the catwalk on day three of SA Fashion Week. Celeb favourite Gert-Johan Coetzee collaborate with McDonalds on a collection celebrating the Big Mac's 50th birthday.
With separates in the brand's signature red and yellow, and tees emblazoned with the Golden Arches, the collection was not to everyone's taste. That said, a guest appearance by actress Nomzamo Mbatha on the runway certainly added spice to the evening.
What really made it the 'big night' of fashion week was the line-up of shows by SA's all-star brands including Ephymol, Rubicon, Black Coffee, Clive Rundle and Isabell De Villiers.
These were our favourite moments:
Favourite show: Black Coffee's Orbit collection stood out for its masterful mix of embellishments - think handmade tassels, laser-cut appliqués, custom lace and more.
Favourite beauty look: 'Gilded out' eyes at the African Style Story and T-Niche shows. A minimal approach to the molten eyes trend, this look features a network of gilded brush strokes hugging the temple and outer eye area. To recreate it, mix a gold pigment into a liquid and roughly brush it on - this look has no rhyme or reason.
Ones to watch: Young design duo Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko of Mmuso Maxwell. The presented a collection of strong feminine silhouettes with deconstructed suit details and hints of floral prints.
Favourite model: Tshepiso Ralehlathe walking for Rubicon; it's clear to see why this new mommy calls the runway her "happy place".
Favourite street-style look: Ayanda Nhlapo, wearing a Clive Rundle sequined shirt dress with velvet trim and leather leggings, won our vote.
Favourite moment: Nomzamo Mbatha walking the runway in an extravagant ball gown by Gert-Johan Coetzee and breaking into a dance midway down the ramp. Not a classic catwalk move, but a definite crowd pleaser.
Song of the night: Makeba by Jain a tribute to Miriam Makeba, proving that Mama Africa can still get the crowd going.
LISTEN | Makeba by Jain:
Jain - Makeba - From "Zanaka"