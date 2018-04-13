Fast food and fashion collided on the catwalk on day three of SA Fashion Week. Celeb favourite Gert-Johan Coetzee collaborate with McDonalds on a collection celebrating the Big Mac's 50th birthday.

With separates in the brand's signature red and yellow, and tees emblazoned with the Golden Arches, the collection was not to everyone's taste. That said, a guest appearance by actress Nomzamo Mbatha on the runway certainly added spice to the evening.

What really made it the 'big night' of fashion week was the line-up of shows by SA's all-star brands including Ephymol, Rubicon, Black Coffee, Clive Rundle and Isabell De Villiers.