What would a showing of latest Spring/Summer collections be without swimwear and resort wear? Day two of South African Fashion Week had us dreaming of that vaycay in Bali with the girls. Think wide brim hats, flowy dresses, linen trousers and flat shoes all in soft hues that'll keep you looking cool as the temperatures soar.

These were our favourite moments from the night:

Favourite look: Beach Cult’s yellow dress. The abstract botanical print and breezy silhouette conjured up images of a beautiful summer day on the coast.