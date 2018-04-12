What would a showing of latest Spring/Summer collections be without swimwear and resort wear? Day two of South African Fashion Week had us dreaming of that vaycay in Bali with the girls. Think wide brim hats, flowy dresses, linen trousers and flat shoes all in soft hues that'll keep you looking cool as the temperatures soar.
These were our favourite moments from the night:
Favourite look: Beach Cult’s yellow dress. The abstract botanical print and breezy silhouette conjured up images of a beautiful summer day on the coast.
Favourite show: Beach Cult. Designer Joanna Hedley took swimsuits from beach to bar by, for instance, simply pairing a sophisticated one-piece with chic trousers. Total genius!
Favourite model: Hauwa Dauda walking for Amanda Laird Cherry. She's the prime example of how attitude makes all the difference on the runway.
Favourite street style look: Nabilah Kariem and Fareedah Davis. This duo was impeccably styled from their sunnies to their shoes; they sported a mix of retail pieces and accessories from luxe labels.
Davis (left) paired a Street Lines dress with a bag and earrings from Top Shop and shoes from Aldo. Kariem (right) teamed H&M trousers with a Louis Vuitton bag, Hermes scarf and Aldo shoes.
Favourite moment: Meeting Natasha Jaume and Carina Louw, the designers behind the ERRE Structured collection, backstage. One is a bridal designer, the other a menswear designer and, looking at their collection, it's easy to see what expertise each bring to the party.
Best beauty look: 'Futuristic Tribal' at the Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung
and Sun Goddess shows. All about the eyes, this minimal beauty look features a sweep of silver on the lids.
Says make-up artist Lesley Whitby, "The nice thing about this look is that it's not about perfection, you can even use your finger to swipe the colour across the eye. "You can use a silver pigment with a little mixing medium, which is a Pro Artistry product, or you can use a silver liner."
Song of the night: Remembering Munich by John Williams, which was the opening track for the D.U.T: Rise Of The OXX show. This orchestral piece, which was composed for Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated film, Munich, pulled all the right strings.