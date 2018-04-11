This celebration of local talent kicked off with the highly-anticipated Woolworths StyleBySA show, which featured Sindiso Khumalo and Young & Lazy as well as designers Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Wanda Lephoto, who also had stand-alone shows.
These were our favourite moments from the night:
Favourite show: Wanda Lephoto; the designer's clean-lined silhouettes and thoughtful, paired-back styling made this show stand out.
Favourite model: Anyon Marial; she's always a crowd favourite, but her attitude and distinctive walk lived up to the drama of the monochrome, zebra-print outfit she donned to close the Rich Mnisi show.
Favourite look: Thebe Magugu's red pants and sheer shirt combo. From the oversized belt, which was the width of a mini skirt, to the balloon sleeves with ruffle detailing, this look was a master class in how to play with proportion.
Favourite street style look: Kwena Baloyi, who showed off her styling prowess by layering an eclectic mix of right-off-the-runway pieces by Studio W and Edition by Woolworths. It takes real sartorial skill to team a blazer with a wrap dress, track pants, a polo neck and two different shoes and create a super chic look.
Song of the night: Bazoyenza by Busiswa Feat. DJ Maphorisa, which played at the intro of the Woolworths StyleBySA collection.
Music video by Busiswa performing Bazoyenza.
Beauty look of the night: Woolworths StyleBySA; the beauty look combined two of the hottest international runway trends: the aquatic eye and graphic liner. From cyan blue to bright seaweed green, eye shadows in marine hues were swept over the lids of the models, with each shade chosen to best compliment the individual's skin tone.
Clara Banx, the make-up artist behind this look, shares a tip on recreating it at home: "I haven't actually used a traditional eye liner; I've used a blue eye shadow with a damp brush as a liner. You don’t need much and you can see the colour payoff is quite pretty and strong and considering the fact that it’s not a liner."
Craziest moment: 'Anna Wintour' taking a seat in the fifth row; this inside joke resulted in a lot of chuckles.