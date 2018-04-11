This celebration of local talent kicked off with the highly-anticipated Woolworths StyleBySA show, which featured Sindiso Khumalo and Young & Lazy as well as designers Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Wanda Lephoto, who also had stand-alone shows.

These were our favourite moments from the night:

Favourite show: Wanda Lephoto; the designer's clean-lined silhouettes and thoughtful, paired-back styling made this show stand out.