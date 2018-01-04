When Allesandro Michele speaks, the world listens. The Pied Piper of fashion has managed to enchant a global following on one single principle: the glory of freedom.

With non-conformity an essential part of Gucci’s DNA, the designs are rife with contradictions that spell half goddess and half eccentric. An endless array of embellished and adorned bags have us all obsessed – the only problem is how to commit.

With party season on the horizon, the Sylvie crystal mini bag seems to be the obvious choice for summer.

Gucci Sandton City, 011 326 7928.