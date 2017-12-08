The festive season has arrived and it’s time to revel in not only the long summer days but also the act of gifting to your loved ones.
With more than 300 must-shop retailers including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Ermenegildo Zegna and Louis Vuitton, Sandton City is a one-stop destination for all your gifting needs this festive season. Shop as much as your heart desires during Sandton City’s extended shopping hours:
- December 1–23: 9am–9pm
- December 24: 9am–6pm
- December 25: Optional
- December 26: 9am–6pm
- December 27–30: 9am–8pm
- December 31: 9am–6pm
- January 1: Optional
Happy holidays and happy shopping!
Items we're loving this Christmas:
STOCKISTS
BULGARI 011 883 1325; BURBERRY 011 326 7835; CARTIER 011 666 2800 / CARTIER.COM; DOLCE & GABBANA 011 326 7808; ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA 011 326 7767; GIORGIO ARMANI 011 326 7853; GUCCI 011 326 7928; JIMMY CHOO 011 326 6658; LOUIS VUITTON 011 784 9854; MICHAEL KORS 011 883 0078; PAUL SMITH 011 268 0352; PICOT & MOSS 011 669 0500; PRADA 011 326 7517; TAG HEUER 011 784 7422
This article was paid for by Sandton City.