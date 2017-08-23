3. BERLUTI

The name Berluti is synonymous with the exceptional craft of handmade shoemaking and the brand is well known for its naturally mineral tanned selection of premium and exotic skins, including iconic Venezia leather. Using six to 10 unique measurements of your foot and your exact specification of style, shape, material and finish, it takes 50 hours, over at least six months, to create the perfect wooden last, and craft your pair of handmade Berluti shoes.

• Bespoke Berluti shoes are available from the flagship store in Paris, or in one of the many boutiques around the world.

4. SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Salvatore Ferragamo’s “Tramezza” is the secret to its iconic handcrafted shoes. Tramezza — which means “something in between” — is the thick layer of leather sandwiched between the insole and the sole, and the crucial ingredient to Ferragamo’s signature comfort. Ferragamo’s Tramezza made to order programme involves 260 phases, including more than four days spent shaping the upper of the shoe with the wooden last, and at least six hours stitching and polishing the shoe to perfection. Choose from three classic styles: the Oxford, the Monkstrap, and the Monkstrap boot, and completely personalise your pair.

• The Salvatore Ferragamo Tramezza made to order programme is available at all Ferragamo stores and online.

5. LOUIS VUITTON

Customise the classics with Louis Vuitton’s made to order service. Whether you’re looking for an Oxford, Derby, buckle shoe, or ankle boot, Louis Vuitton lets you completely personalise your shoes to epitomise your unique taste, with 3 000 possible combinations.