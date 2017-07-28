Enter Mna Nam by Laduma, the season’s hottest accessory that allows you to save as easily as you would usually spend.

Designed by Laduma Ngxokolo, one of the country’s hottest emerging fashion designers, the accessory takes wearable tech to the financial realm. The band, worn on the wrist, includes an audacious design of gold patterns on either suave black or opaque white acrylic. The pattern includes a QR code, which links to a digital savings wallet on the wearer’s mobile phone.

Wearers simply scan the accessory with their phone to select an amount to save to the digital wallet. This makes it easier than ever before to celebrate savings occasions. Providing a stylish visible reminder to keep saving top of mind, Mna Nam is the only accessory in the world that becomes more valuable the more it’s used. If a coffee is skipped and the money is saved instead, that’s a savings occasion. If the accessory serves as a cue to set money aside for a rainy day, that’s another savings moment to savour.