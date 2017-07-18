With wearable tech becoming something of a global buzzword, Sanlam has teamed up with award-winning knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa to create a stylish cuff that also features a seamless “scan to save” mechanism.

A National Savings Month initiative, the Mna Nam cuff incorporates a QR code as part of its pattern. The wearer can at any time scan the code to save to a linked WeChat "savings wallet", powered by Standard Bank.

Laduma is recognised globally as one of the leading heritage-inspired knitwear designers from Africa, using bold traditional patterns and colours in sophisticated designs. Mna Nam is his first foray into the world of accessories and embodies his statement aesthetic.

But this is about so much more than fashion. An accessory that helps you save as easily as you would normally spend, Mna Nam subverts the traditional association between the fashion industry and excessive spending, shifting the narrative to make saving stylish.

For Laduma, the execution needed to be as iconic as the idea. The finished product exemplifies good rhythm and line design work and is well balanced aesthetically to make consumers excited to wear it.