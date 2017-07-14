With its architectural lines and hypnotic symmetry, the Mùn box bag has our vote as one of the cutest bags of the year.

The bag’s wooden handles are available in a selection of rosewood, ebony, oak, or mahogany. The luxury continues with various combinations of leather and alligator skin making up the graphic geometry of the bag itself.

There is a shoulder strap but don’t go asking for it in any other colour combination. This stylish little number comes in black and white only. https://bertoni1949.it