They’re back, just like the Terminator. Fans of the classics will love the remastered Ray-Ban ‘The General’ sunnies originally introduced in 1987 to pay tribute to ‘the pioneering spirit of General Douglas MacArthur’. The design is a slightly reinterpreted Aviator — with a hint of Caravan — with more squared lenses and a bold upper bar. Whether you’re fighting fake news or cyber bullies, they’ll give you that tough-guy edge necessary to keep your cool. We particularly like these on-trend bronze-copper frames with green gradient lenses.

Available at Sunglass Hut and select retailers