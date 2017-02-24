Jewel tones are all the rage at the moment from fashion to decor. Who better to translate this trend than the haute jewellers themselves. Cartier have added five new colours to the perky palette of their C de Cartier bag. The S/S17 collection is gleaming in green beryl, purple sapphire, blue tourmaline, lemon magnesite, and coral. The range also features new mixed material models in calfskin and Nile crocodile. Launching in store April 2017. Starting at R22600.00.

For more info Cartier, Shop U13 Sandton City, tel: +27116662800

C de Cartier
C de Cartier

Which decor trends to embrace — and which to ditch — in 2017

Looking to refresh your home? Here are five trends to bring in, and five that should probably be making a quiet exit
Style
2 years ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X