Jewel tones are all the rage at the moment from fashion to decor. Who better to translate this trend than the haute jewellers themselves. Cartier have added five new colours to the perky palette of their C de Cartier bag. The S/S17 collection is gleaming in green beryl, purple sapphire, blue tourmaline, lemon magnesite, and coral. The range also features new mixed material models in calfskin and Nile crocodile. Launching in store April 2017. Starting at R22600.00.

For more info Cartier, Shop U13 Sandton City, tel: +27116662800