Proof that not all sports eyewear needs to make you look like a cyclist or a fly on the wall. Oakley have updated their stylish rectangular Holbrook with a lightweight stainless steel frame and those elegant screw-less hinges, blending a lifestyle aesthetic with performance features to keep up with the demands of an active day. Available with their Prizm lens technology for sharper vision and hi-def colour, they also offer 100% UV protection and are available with Oakley authentic prescription lenses. Available in four metalic finishes, R2090.00, from leading retailers such as Sunglass Hut and Spree