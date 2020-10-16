Life members of the Botanicus fan club will be deliriously happy to hear that the Joburg floral stylists and event experts have opened a physical store in Hyde Park. In doing so, owner Johannes van Greunen and his team are carrying on a fine tradition, having taken over what was Cottage Flowers for decades. As it turns out, since the shopping centre opened in 1969, this space — close to the main parkade and lifts — has always been a flower shop.

However, this is no longer your average “blooms in buckets” kind of operation. Rather, expect perfectly curated arrangements in a setting that is elegant, minimalist, and utterly alluring. The warm and welcoming Van Greunen’s work is always sophisticated, sculptural, and totally contemporary, and here it manifests in bouquets, flora-filled vases, and floral accoutrements worthy of a fine Parisian atelier.

This should be your flower go-to spot for events, special occasions, and gifts for loved ones and yourself.