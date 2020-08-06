Dior’s sunny, riviera-inspired Dioriviera maison collection.
Dior’s sunny, riviera-inspired Dioriviera maison collection.
Image: Christian Dior

Oh, Dior! You’ve done it again. Unveiling a collection that, for a moment, suspends time… evoking feelings of a seaside escape, and the serenity of balmy afternoons.

The Dioriviera home collection was inspired by the summer wardrobe — designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri — that debuted earlier this year. Paying homage to the gentle, calm, and sunny lifestyle that Christian Dior loved so much, it evokes feelings of endless summer days, and living la dolce vita.

Items include everything from deckchairs, to placemats, to notebooks; all featuring the iconic toile de Jouy fabric — emblematic of the décor by Victor Grandpierre in Dior’s first boutique “Colifichets” in 1947.

You may not be able to travel right now, but you can deck your halls in blue and pretend you’re traversing the seaside with Dior’s Dioriviera range.

Here are some of our favourite pieces.

1. The Rectangular Cushion, Blue Toile de Jouy with velvet piping, £800 (around R18,150).

The Rectangular Cushion.
The Rectangular Cushion.
Image: Christian Dior
Bois D’oranger Scented Candle.
Bois D’oranger Scented Candle.
Image: Christian Dior

2. Bois D’oranger Scented Candle, Blue Dioriviera Toile de Jouy Printed Ceramic, £260 (around R5,890).

3. Placemat, Blue Dioriviera Toile de Jouy Embroidered Cotton, £320 (around R7,260).

Placemat.
Placemat.
Image: Christian Dior

The collection is available online and from a selection of pop-up stores. Visit Dior for more information.

You might also like...

Four of SA's creative forces collaborate on these luxe must-have scatter cushions

These beaded scat­ter cushions from Faatimah Mohamed-Luke and Al Luke, The Herd and Wander­land Collective are a homage to their different art forms
Style
1 month ago

Dance your way out of a lockdown lull with Dior’s online ballet lessons

The luxury maison pairs with star dancers for at-home lessons to inspire creativity in crisis
Art & Design
2 months ago

Bead-dazzling: Gorgeous Gardener's Mirrors that will make you look twice

These beaded stunners by Michael Chandler and George Magaso are next-level cool
Style
2 weeks ago
© Wanted 2020 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X