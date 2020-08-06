Oh, Dior! You’ve done it again. Unveiling a collection that, for a moment, suspends time… evoking feelings of a seaside escape, and the serenity of balmy afternoons.

The Dioriviera home collection was inspired by the summer wardrobe — designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri — that debuted earlier this year. Paying homage to the gentle, calm, and sunny lifestyle that Christian Dior loved so much, it evokes feelings of endless summer days, and living la dolce vita.

Items include everything from deckchairs, to placemats, to notebooks; all featuring the iconic toile de Jouy fabric — emblematic of the décor by Victor Grandpierre in Dior’s first boutique “Colifichets” in 1947.

You may not be able to travel right now, but you can deck your halls in blue and pretend you’re traversing the seaside with Dior’s Dioriviera range.

Here are some of our favourite pieces.

1. The Rectangular Cushion, Blue Toile de Jouy with velvet piping, £800 (around R18,150).