You’re spending disproportionate hours at home, but that doesn’t mean you should give up on your dreams of grand voyages. Here the Wanted team shows you how to bring the globe into your lounge. And not just any destination, mind. Turn your living room into a lair fit for royalty — English, rock, or otherwise. Or fashion your pad as a cocoon straight out of a Scandi dream. Whatever your style proclivities and travel fantasies, we’ve got you covered.

1. SCANDI NEST

Some of us, faced with the prospect of being confined to our homes for substantial amounts of time, want to turn them into spaces that remind us of the wider world. Others crave the exact opposite: a clean-lined but marvellously comforting cocoon. This sort of interior-design style certainly ticks all the boxes for hygge — a Danish word that loosely describes a feeling of cosiness and ease. In this updated version, multiple tones of cream meet rich shades of caramel and a variety of textures: think wood, bamboo, natural linen and faux (or real) sheepskins. Candlelight is essential too, and the Danish designer Tine Kjeldsen — whose hugely successful Tine K Home décor line has been much imitated around the world — is the look’s leading light.

For extra inspo:

Listen to: There are few sounds more soothing than Yo-Yo Ma playing Bach, so cue up the Spotify playlist that takes your fancy — we like Yo-Yo Ma: Bach Cello Suites. Then simply light some candles, pour yourself a snifter of your best SA brandy, and enjoy.