Houseplants are in fashion and have been for a couple of years. More than just a trend, it’s a conscious movement in celebration of nature and one that we support wholeheartedly. You need only to look at the Instagram account of @hiltoncarter, aka the fiddle-leaf fig expert, with its 300,000 followers, to prove that interest in plants is at an all-time high.

THE BENEFITS

The benefits of keeping indoor plants are many and varied, explains Lida Howe-Ely of Wildcat Indoor Plant Features. Some key perks are: