The workforce has moved to more domestic frontiers since the national lockdown began. So, why not upgrade your home office? We found six from all over the globe that you won’t be able to resist.

4. DONNA DUFRESNE

For a client’s home, Portland designer Donna DuFresne went dark and dramatic with an incredible Cole & Son wallpaper called Forest Greens backing this small work corner. It’s the combination of the intense greens and black hexagonal tiling with the warmth of a timber desktop and brass details that nails this scheme.

1. DANICA GADEKEN

One of our absolute faves, this office was a DIY project by American interior designer, blogger and renovating enthusiast Danica Gadeken. It was once an uninspired (read, depressing) spare room, which she transformed (after converting it for just two weeks into a gorgeous bedroom) into a much-needed home office for herself and her husband Chris. Read about the full journey here. Our major crush is her hunter green wall panelling, which brings drama and character to crisp white walls.

2. PITZHANGER MANOR

Once the home of architect Sir John Soane, centuries-old Pitzhanger Manor in England might be worlds away from your typical home office scene but we can dream, can’t we. Now a national monument, this room which features stately symmetry, a handpainted, elaborate canopy-domed ceiling and rich, panelled walls, exudes glamour. The rug featured was created by British interior and furniture designer Tim Gosling for his collab with The Rug Company and was inspired by the designer’s love of French and English art deco.