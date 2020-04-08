With all this time at home it’s only fitting to look to your own backyard for something desirable. Bring the outdoors in and spruce up your lockdown space — another creative at-home activity we’re taking part in to pass the time. There are so many succulent types — and they vary dramatically — such as echeveria, cotyledon, sedum, portulacaria (extremely hardy and indigenous to South Africa) and euphorbia (including the popular Fire Sticks variety with its branch-like orange, yellow and green stems).

They might seem understated but succulents make an impact for very little effort. Here’s why we love them:

1. They are easily to propagate: Snap off a leaf from the main plant, let it dry out, and soon it’ll form a callous and start to sprout roots. Keep it in a temperate environment while it does so and then plant it in a small pot with sandy (rather than loamy), well-draining soil.