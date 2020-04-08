With all this time at home it’s only fitting to look to your own backyard for something desirable. Bring the outdoors in and spruce up your lockdown space — another creative at-home activity we’re taking part in to pass the time. There are so many succulent types — and they vary dramatically — such as echeveria, cotyledon, sedum, portulacaria (extremely hardy and indigenous to South Africa) and euphorbia (including the popular Fire Sticks variety with its branch-like orange, yellow and green stems).
They might seem understated but succulents make an impact for very little effort. Here’s why we love them:
1. They are easily to propagate: Snap off a leaf from the main plant, let it dry out, and soon it’ll form a callous and start to sprout roots. Keep it in a temperate environment while it does so and then plant it in a small pot with sandy (rather than loamy), well-draining soil.
2. They retain water like camels: so you can forget about them for weeks. This makes them a fantastically fuss-free option for those who don’t have the time to coddle their plants.
3. They’re like works of art: The different varieties are so sculptural you can use them to decorate the dinner table, coffee table or shelves. Just remember to rotate them to a sunny spot after a week or so, otherwise they’ll get leggy.
Find an attractive pot (which you have in your home already) in which to plant your succulent. There are so many options suited to different interior tastes but our favourite is a classic terracotta pot. Don’t have one on hand? Get creative and repurpose an old mug or get out that ceramic ramekins that’s gathering dust in your cupboard.
While you might not be able to go out and buy new pots just yet, you can browse these online stores for inspiration — and to create your post-lockdown wish list.
- Garden Bleu - for Mediterranean-style pots.
- The Garden Shop - for a wide variety of styles.
- Lifestyle Home Garden - huge variety at affordable prices.
Pro tip: Alternatively, keep yours in a plastic pot, which has great drainage, and simply drop it into an attractive planter (like these via Anatomy Design) to conceal the plastic.