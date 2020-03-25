Maison Wallcoverings and Aureum Design have just dropped their new children’s wallpaper range called Secret Garden and we’re swooning over their designs. Maison Wallcoverings produces whimsical, but sophisticated, wallpaper for children’s settings and Aureum Design is one of the country’s foremost fine art studios, producing art prints, wallpaper and textiles from meticulously handdrawn works. Together, the pair have made magic, in a time when we all need to dream a little, explore a little and appreciate the wonders of nature.
“Our ideas for this collection were aligned from day one and the process just flowed so beautifully from there,” says Maison founder Kim Frankental.
Five reasons why you should shop the Secret Garden collection:
1. IT'S AN ALL-WOMEN COLLABORATION
We all agree there isn’t enough representation of what women bring to the world, so we are thrilled to see female collaborations like this come to life.
Frankental, a mother of two, was looking to create a series of new designs for her child-focused wallpaper collection and had always been a fan of Aureum Design. Owner Nicole Levenberg has been responsible for some of the most covetable graphic releases, like her recent Tanglewood wallpaper and textile collection, which we spoke about here. The collaboration was an organic and natural process and the two women share a similar brand aesthetic.
2. IT'S AN ENTIRELY LOCALLY PRODUCED COLLECTION
Providing jobs here in SA and keeping things local is something we applaud, always. Maison collaborates with South African designers on various wallpaper collections. “Not only does this showcase the talents of our local artists and illustrators but it also brings a uniqueness to each collection,” says Frankental.
3. IT'S A CHILDREN'S RANGE, BUT WE GUARANTEE IT'LL BE THE ENVY OF ADULTS TOO
Sophisticated enough to blend into the rest of the decor, the collection’s muted colour palette (no gaudy primaries here) and fine handdrawn lines make it a homogenous design choice for the modern home.
“We feel strongly that just because something is designed specifically for a children’s space, it doesn’t mean that it has to be overtly bright and cartoon looking. It should be a piece that one would be proud to showcase in any area of their home,” Frankental explains.
4. IT'S A UNION OF TRADITIONAL AND MODERN CRAFT METHODS
Levenberg painstakingly handdrew each of the design elements and juxtaposed them to create a broader scene.
“I use a very traditional method of good old pen or paint on paper to begin all my designs. Coming from a background in fine art, with a strong leaning towards drawing, this is always my preferred way to start,” she says.
Following this, the works are digitally scanned and enhanced, colours are applied, and scale is manipulated using state-of-the-art technology.
“The technology makes the process far more efficient and precise, while the handdrawn element ensures designs don’t become too generic or digital in nature,” Levenberg adds.
5. THE RANGE IS INSPIRED BY THE NATURAL WORLD
The range was inspired by the natural world, from the sculptural structure of pine trees to the mercurial wonder of the ocean and the magic of the forest. There’s a love of discovery, wonder and whimsy in the Secret Garden.
“Nicole’s handdrawn artworks are magical in their detail and are the perfect base from which to create wallpapers for children’s spaces,” says Frankental.
• Shop the Secret Garden Collection via Think Company.