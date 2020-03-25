Maison Wallcoverings and Aureum Design have just dropped their new children’s wallpaper range called Secret Garden and we’re swooning over their designs. Maison Wallcoverings produces whimsical, but sophisticated, wallpaper for children’s settings and Aureum Design is one of the country’s foremost fine art studios, producing art prints, wallpaper and textiles from meticulously handdrawn works. Together, the pair have made magic, in a time when we all need to dream a little, explore a little and appreciate the wonders of nature.

“Our ideas for this collection were aligned from day one and the process just flowed so beautifully from there,” says Maison founder Kim Frankental.

Five reasons why you should shop the Secret Garden collection:

1. IT'S AN ALL-WOMEN COLLABORATION

We all agree there isn’t enough representation of what women bring to the world, so we are thrilled to see female collaborations like this come to life.

Frankental, a mother of two, was looking to create a series of new designs for her child-focused wallpaper collection and had always been a fan of Aureum Design. Owner Nicole Levenberg has been responsible for some of the most covetable graphic releases, like her recent Tanglewood wallpaper and textile collection, which we spoke about here. The collaboration was an organic and natural process and the two women share a similar brand aesthetic.