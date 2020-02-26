No stranger to South Africans — or the rest of the world for that matter — Ardmore is a local design brand that has always looked to Africa, its people and its natural gifts as a source of inspiration.

Ever since the brand’s playful and naive ceramics became hot property for art collectors, the world has looked to Ardmore to channel Africa with its whimsical style and rich storytelling narrative. Now, 10 years after the ceramics brand expanded, launching its lifestyle design collections under Ardmore Design, they have released their magical Sabie Collection of textiles.

Ardmore has taken its cue from various African rivers in the past and, this time, the Sabie became the focus. When creative director Fee Halsted holidayed alongside its banks in the Kruger National Park, the idea was to take a break and unwind. However, the creative mind is never fully at rest and inspiration struck.