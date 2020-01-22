It’s no secret that we go weak for a beautifully designed light around here and the Biagio Lamp, created by architect and designer Tobia Scarpa for FLOS, is a masterpiece in our book.

The son of architect Carlo Scarpa, Tobia is a legend in his own right, with work exhibited at MoMA and the Louvre, and famous ties with Benetton, B&B Italia, Knoll and more which define his career. Tobia was also one of the first designers to be commissioned to design lighting for FLOS.

Impressively carved from a single block of Carrara marble, the Biagio table lamp was first designed by Scarpa in 1968, revealing the timelessness of its design. We love how streamlined and effortless the curves of this hunk of solid marble appear, hollowed out in order to emanate subtle but direct illumination.

The lamp also clearly bears the mark of its late modernist roots, with a stripped-back, geometric shell which exudes contemporary beauty. The Biagio Lamp is a heady mix of luxury and subtlety which we applaud.

• The Biagio Lamp for FLOS is available locally via Limeline, Cape Town.