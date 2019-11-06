Love is alive and well in the form of these wooden Amaranth birds for Bottega Ghianda which launched at this year’s Wallpaper Handmade X. Skillfully carved from Maplewood and amaranth (hence the name), Norwegian designer Lars Beller Fjetland took his inspiration from an ancient Korean tradition, whereby married couples receive a set of carved Mandarin ducks as a wish for life-long partnership.

Thanks to the designer’s dedication to timeless design and material honesty, these birds take on a distinctly minimalist Scandi appeal while the choice of amaranth is due to the timber’s transition from purple as a young wood to a beautiful hue of brown. Fjetland views this change as a metaphor for how relationships mature over the years.