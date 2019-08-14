Spring is just around the corner – consider this your two weeks’ notice. And one must surely celebrate this newfound warmth in style, no?

The unsung hero of the furniture world is arguably outdoor furniture, performing the same role as the indoor chair or table but with the durability required to withstand sun and rain. Here are five new outdoor chairs that spell spring and lazy days basking in the sun.

1. PAPA SUN

First there was Hula, then Polka and now Haldane Martin has introduced us to Papa Sun. This award-winning local designer, renowned for his chairs, is going to slay the outdoor furniture sector this summer, so keep an eye out. Remember the deeply sinkable, cushioned, rounded cane patio chairs of granny’s era? Haldane’s redux is a slimmer, more grown-up version in wire and an array of delicious colours. Choose from the more classic one-seater sofa or the roomier two-seater. Psst, they’re so new you won’t find them on his site yet.