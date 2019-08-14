Spring is just around the corner – consider this your two weeks’ notice. And one must surely celebrate this newfound warmth in style, no?
The unsung hero of the furniture world is arguably outdoor furniture, performing the same role as the indoor chair or table but with the durability required to withstand sun and rain. Here are five new outdoor chairs that spell spring and lazy days basking in the sun.
1. PAPA SUN
First there was Hula, then Polka and now Haldane Martin has introduced us to Papa Sun. This award-winning local designer, renowned for his chairs, is going to slay the outdoor furniture sector this summer, so keep an eye out. Remember the deeply sinkable, cushioned, rounded cane patio chairs of granny’s era? Haldane’s redux is a slimmer, more grown-up version in wire and an array of delicious colours. Choose from the more classic one-seater sofa or the roomier two-seater. Psst, they’re so new you won’t find them on his site yet.
2. LISA CLUB
Designed by internationally renowned architect Marcello Ziliani, the Lisa Club chairs for Scab Design are new to SA and are brought in by Sean Williams Contracts. The addition of flexible PVC wired nylon to the contemporary steel frame is what makes this an incredibly comfy choice for an outdoor dining or café setting. Designed for the contract market, we particularly like that they’re stackable.
3. MARACA
Sebastian Herkner’s latest release at Maison & Objet in January, where he was Designer of the Year, got our attention. The Maraca lounge chair for Ames, inspired by Columbian hammock culture, is a meeting of contemporary and traditional. With its stripped-back form and trio of summery colours, the Maraca is as close as you’ll get to being totally relaxed in a chair.
4. ARGO
Argo is the newest addition to local husband-and-wife brand Kent and Lane’s outdoor collection. This is the duo that gave Nandos their Thuli chair. Constructed from steel, and powder-coated in a range of vivid shades, we love the Argo’s subtle curves and open, lightweight form.
5. LESAKA
The Lesaka outdoor chairs, spotted at 100% Design South Africa just last week, were inspired by a South African kraal, visible in the undulating wire verticals that recall the enclosure. This collaboration between Sheni Mosh Studio and Leeto Studio comes in bright, primary colours that’ll give a kick to your standard garden green.