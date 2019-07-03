Devotees of Lemon’s innovative graphic design solutions, and more recently its stripped-down range of furniture pieces, are in for a treat. Its Vondel side table has just dropped and it is every bit the hallmark of this multidisciplinary design studio’s love for functional design that’s both understated and luxurious.

With more than a nod toward sculpture, Vondel’s lean but solid form, expressed in either marble or travertine, plays the part as table or centrepiece. In the case of the latter, the table’s podium-like structure makes a beautiful platform for anything displayed on it. We love that its atypical silhouette is an unlikely one for a table, challenging the standard legged status quo with a hefty column as its base.

Deep channels give the piece bold linearity, speaking to minimalism and classical form, while the offering of materials, including Rosso Levanto and Verde Guatemala marble or Honed Red and Natural Unfilled travertine, lends Vondel its richness of texture and warmth. The table’s reduced form is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of these raw materials.