Discerning pet owners will have noticed that the pet accessories arena lacks style. You have a beautiful home, with legendary pets, but the shopping offering for Fido is limited to utilitarian canvas beds and dog-bone themed textiles.

1. YOU & LOU

Newcomer to the industry, You & Lou is the lovechild (or is that furchild?) of Emily Valentine and her bestie Courtney Eley, who were faced with the dearth of artisanal options for their beloved dogs Yuki, a “Boston terrier that forgot to grow”, and Lake, a rescue, who has “the face of a border collie but leg length that doesn’t match”, Emily explains. Influenced by their parents, who work in the design field, the two friends set to work creating “a product that was functional but also beautiful at the same time and could complement one’s home”.