Skultuna’s latest collab with designer Ilse Crawford has us dreaming in gold. True to the Swedish brand’s four century history in fine homeware, the Nurture Watering Can is the newest addition to the extensive family of brass items.
For her debut with the brand, Crawford created an object with a design intended to enhance the everyday experience of the user, “elevating what can be a tedious task”, she says. This philosophy is at the heart of her multi-disciplinary, London-based design practice, which puts human needs before trends.
Clean-lined, elegant and utterly simple, this is an object of utmost desire that walks the line between history and modernity. With its elongated spout, generous rounded handle and reduced, cylindrical body, it would look good displayed or used as a vessel for flowers. Its elegant proportions and reduced form make this a watering can with wish list status.
The Nurture Collection includes the watering can and a series of ceramic plant pots, available locally through Scarlin Brands.