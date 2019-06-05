Skultuna’s latest collab with designer Ilse Crawford has us dreaming in gold. True to the Swedish brand’s four century history in fine homeware, the Nurture Watering Can is the newest addition to the extensive family of brass items.

For her debut with the brand, Crawford created an object with a design intended to enhance the everyday experience of the user, “elevating what can be a tedious task”, she says. This philosophy is at the heart of her multi-disciplinary, London-based design practice, which puts human needs before trends.