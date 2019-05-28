Table tennis just got a whole lot more stylish, thanks to Louis Vuitton’s latest Ping Pong Set James, retailing at $2 210 (roughly R32 000).

The luxury maison has been playing its hand at home accessories for a while now but its release of something as humble – and unorthodox – as the ping pong set has caught the attention of many.

This playful set includes two professionally designed wooden paddles, with an exclusive sleeve featuring the iconic LV monogram in eclipse canvas, as well as four regulation balls in a custom holder. Both paddles are marked at the bottom with an LV circle medal.

To get your hands on a set, visit Louis Vuitton. It is perfect for travel, so make sure to pack it on your next vacay to the Maldives or the Alps.