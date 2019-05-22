The sleepy hollow of Knysna is an unlikely base for an influential design brand but it’s there that Akashic Tiles creates its range of swoon-worthy products, recently drawing the gaze of style-savvy creatives, major designers and architects. Despite having been under the guidance of new owners Sharon and Ryan Kensley for a mere year, their tiles have been used in some of the country’s hottest interior spaces and have travelled as far afield as Miami in the US.

One of their biggest supporters is Studio A’s Tristan du Plessis, who regularly uses their tiles in his much-publicised interiors. “I love working with Akashic because they’re so flexible and are willing to create any colour-way, style, pattern or texture that we come up with,” he says.

You haven’t always owned a tile business? No. Two very close friends of ours were emigrating and wanted to sell their handmade-tile business (Renwick Tiles). Like them, we’re a husband-and-wife team, who already owned a creative business with a ceramic offering. We decided to buy Renwick, rebranding it to Akashic Tiles and began creating our own, unique designs.