Like a 3D Rorschach blot or a Myers-Briggs multiple choice of scatter cushions and sconces, how you doll up your home says a lot about you. Use this handy guide to swiftly make it, fake it — or categorise your next dinner-party neighbour. Alternatively, you could just covet some of these gorgeous décor items.

1. THE NEXT-GEN WASP

THIS IS YOUR VIBE IF YOU LIKE:

Perfectly oversized linen or leather

Chesterfield couches

Floral prints

Nautical anything

A statement wallpaper in the guest loo

Black-and-white checkerboard marble floors

Piped scatters (must be filled with down inners)

A nice ticking stripe

Ardmore ceramics

Malawi cane chairs

Fireplaces

Woven baskets

Ikat and suzani fabrics

YOU SHOULD SHOP AT:

For art: Everard Read for the classics and Chandler House for the young guns.

For more furniture and fittings in the style: Cécile & Boyd, Pezula Interiors, Gatehouse, Victorian Bathrooms, St Leger & Viney and Mavromac.

READ: English décor magazines, biographies on the Mitfords, Churchill, and anything by Graham Viney.