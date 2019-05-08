The Malachite bowl, born from a collab between Envy & Co and Wola Nani, is high on our wanted list right now. The bowl’s exotic shade of green and hypnotic markings nod to earth’s most precious fruits.

You might recall Wola Nani’s beloved papier-mâché products - bowls, plates and jewellery brought to life with recycled Lion Match or Lucky Star pilchards graphics, which provide a sustainable income for HIV/Aids survivors.

The Mineral collection, under the direction of designers Kay Abrahams and Jaco Janse van Rensburg of Envy & Co, which launches today, takes the initiative’s iconic African products to new, luxury heights. The collection includes 12 limited-edition pieces which draw on the theme of minerality, a concept which has provided endless inspiration for Envy & Co. Expect rich colour and pattern, thanks to the inclusion of malachite, gold, rose gold and copper.