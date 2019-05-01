We can hardly ignore the upswing in bold, contemporary rugs of late. Rugs featuring geometry, facets, lines and bold colouring are cropping up all over the place and, while they can make a strong statement and should be respected, they can be as enlivening as a contemporary artwork.
Lund Rug Gallery is acing this style with a host of contemporary and striking rugs that we love. Below, 5 of our best.
1. SCULPT
The brand’s latest offering, their hand knotted Sculpt collection nails this look but with on trend pastel colouring to soften the look. The collection’s mix of circles, ellipses and arcs is something we mentioned in our 2019 trends forecast and this rug answers the brief.
2. FABRICA UNMASKED
Since its launch, multi-disciplinary designer Kirsten Townsend's Fabrica brand has channelled her bent for graphic styles. Her recently unveiled Unmasked collection in particular features a modern throwback to African masks, again in, dreamy pastel hues, but with a decidedly Cubist feel.
3. ASYMMETRY
A little more subtle, but still featuring the tell-tale geometry that we keep seeing, the Asymmetry rug is patiently hand knotted by skilled artisans in India. We love its blush colouring to temper the bold shapes.
4. JAGGERED
Jaggered is plush hand tufted rug that’s a little more abstract in its composition for those who don’t like obvious patterning, but bold it certainly is. The monochrome colourway is a staple that would suit most homes.
5. PICK UP STICKS
As the name suggests, Pick up Sticks is a play on traditional striped rugs like dhurries, but in a bright and colourful interpretation that calls to mind the classic childhood game.