We can hardly ignore the upswing in bold, contemporary rugs of late. Rugs featuring geometry, facets, lines and bold colouring are cropping up all over the place and, while they can make a strong statement and should be respected, they can be as enlivening as a contemporary artwork.

Lund Rug Gallery is acing this style with a host of contemporary and striking rugs that we love. Below, 5 of our best.

1. SCULPT

The brand’s latest offering, their hand knotted Sculpt collection nails this look but with on trend pastel colouring to soften the look. The collection’s mix of circles, ellipses and arcs is something we mentioned in our 2019 trends forecast and this rug answers the brief.