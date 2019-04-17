Shangri La Palampore fabric.
Shangri La Palampore fabric.
Image: Supplied

If it’s silk we’re talking about, then Jim Thompson is the name that we lead with. Synonymous with luxury, this is the brand (and the man) that resurrected the ailing Thai silk industry and brought it to the global market.

Famously put onto the world stage in 1951, Thompson’s silks featured in a number of costumes for the Broadway rendition of The King and I and, eight years later, Thailand’s Queen Sirikit became a client of the brand. Still based in Bangkok, Jim Thompson provides some of the finest silk textiles used in the industry today.

Too good not to be shared, the brand has just released their latest collections, available exclusively through T & Co. Rich and sumptuous, featuring animal prints, exotic references and jewel tones, their Shangri-la textiles and Atmosphere wall coverings are top of our list. Below, a few of our favourites.

FABRICS:

Matmi: Arguably the piece de resistance of the entire collection, this lush-green, authentic ikat silk is created by handknotting and dying 2-ply silk threads, another threatened art form Jim Thompson has protected.

Shangri La Matmi fabric.
Shangri La Matmi fabric.
Image: Supplied
Shangri La Tigris Velvet fabric.
Shangri La Tigris Velvet fabric.
Image: Supplied

Tigris Velvet: As if velvet weren’t sumptuous enough, this exotic tiger print turns up the heat with an extravagant, varied pile height and the most delicious colour palette from fuschia and lapis to emerald. 

Palampore: Created with curtains in mind, this is the ultimate in drapery, thanks to a 3.5m height and a double panel that makes up Palampore’s impressive 2.74m width. Printed on 100% cotton, the brand’s exotic take on this classic Tree of Life motif is everything.

WALLPAPERS:

Inca: Bold, with a modern tribal leaning, Inca is an adaptation of the brand’s famous silk ikat textile stripe. We love the natural colour mix and the pattern’s clean simplicity.  

Atmosphere Inca wallpaper.
Atmosphere Inca wallpaper.
Image: Supplied
Atmosphere Moire wallpaper.
Atmosphere Moire wallpaper.
Image: Supplied

Moire: Another classic textile born in the Middle Ages, this distressed silk has a watery appearance, due to the heating and rolling process it undergoes. This could be a defining feature in a library or moody bar with its deep lustre and retro colouring.

Lacquer IV: The ancient art of tapping trees for natural lacquer is a rare and prized one, and this handbrushed tortoiseshell iteration is rich and glossy … almost too good to use on the walls.

Atmosphere Misty Forest wallpaper.
Atmosphere Misty Forest wallpaper.
Image: Supplied
Atmosphere Lacquer IV wallpaper.
Atmosphere Lacquer IV wallpaper.
Image: Supplied

Misty Forest: This transportative and serene scene of mist-cloaked trees will set a calm and contemplative mood, no matter the context. Sisal-grass cloth gives this wallpaper its subtle texture.

You might also like...

Move over wallpaper, murals are back

The art form is seeing a revival… We select our top five
Style
1 month ago

Five Reasons to get to know luxury furniture brand Wiener GTV Design

With one foot in the past and one in the future, this 166-year-old Austrian brand is famous for its timeless, understated products
Art & Design
1 month ago

American designer Jonathan Adler’s iconic pieces are now available in South Africa

This potter-turned-furniture-designer’s glam will seduce you. We’ve singled out three of our best ...
Style
3 months ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X