If it’s silk we’re talking about, then Jim Thompson is the name that we lead with. Synonymous with luxury, this is the brand (and the man) that resurrected the ailing Thai silk industry and brought it to the global market.
Famously put onto the world stage in 1951, Thompson’s silks featured in a number of costumes for the Broadway rendition of The King and I and, eight years later, Thailand’s Queen Sirikit became a client of the brand. Still based in Bangkok, Jim Thompson provides some of the finest silk textiles used in the industry today.
Too good not to be shared, the brand has just released their latest collections, available exclusively through T & Co. Rich and sumptuous, featuring animal prints, exotic references and jewel tones, their Shangri-la textiles and Atmosphere wall coverings are top of our list. Below, a few of our favourites.
FABRICS:
Matmi: Arguably the piece de resistance of the entire collection, this lush-green, authentic ikat silk is created by handknotting and dying 2-ply silk threads, another threatened art form Jim Thompson has protected.
Tigris Velvet: As if velvet weren’t sumptuous enough, this exotic tiger print turns up the heat with an extravagant, varied pile height and the most delicious colour palette from fuschia and lapis to emerald.
Palampore: Created with curtains in mind, this is the ultimate in drapery, thanks to a 3.5m height and a double panel that makes up Palampore’s impressive 2.74m width. Printed on 100% cotton, the brand’s exotic take on this classic Tree of Life motif is everything.
WALLPAPERS:
Inca: Bold, with a modern tribal leaning, Inca is an adaptation of the brand’s famous silk ikat textile stripe. We love the natural colour mix and the pattern’s clean simplicity.
Moire: Another classic textile born in the Middle Ages, this distressed silk has a watery appearance, due to the heating and rolling process it undergoes. This could be a defining feature in a library or moody bar with its deep lustre and retro colouring.
Lacquer IV: The ancient art of tapping trees for natural lacquer is a rare and prized one, and this handbrushed tortoiseshell iteration is rich and glossy … almost too good to use on the walls.
Misty Forest: This transportative and serene scene of mist-cloaked trees will set a calm and contemplative mood, no matter the context. Sisal-grass cloth gives this wallpaper its subtle texture.