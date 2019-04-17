If it’s silk we’re talking about, then Jim Thompson is the name that we lead with. Synonymous with luxury, this is the brand (and the man) that resurrected the ailing Thai silk industry and brought it to the global market.

Famously put onto the world stage in 1951, Thompson’s silks featured in a number of costumes for the Broadway rendition of The King and I and, eight years later, Thailand’s Queen Sirikit became a client of the brand. Still based in Bangkok, Jim Thompson provides some of the finest silk textiles used in the industry today.

Too good not to be shared, the brand has just released their latest collections, available exclusively through T & Co. Rich and sumptuous, featuring animal prints, exotic references and jewel tones, their Shangri-la textiles and Atmosphere wall coverings are top of our list. Below, a few of our favourites.

FABRICS:

Matmi: Arguably the piece de resistance of the entire collection, this lush-green, authentic ikat silk is created by handknotting and dying 2-ply silk threads, another threatened art form Jim Thompson has protected.