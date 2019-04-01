Celebrated for its vivacious mix of eclecticism and romance, fans of Gucci who find themselves in Italy are advised to beat a path to this (temporary) address. Coinciding with the opening of Milan’s Salone del Mobile furniture fair, Gucci has opened doors to its temporary Décor store at 19 Via Santo Spirito.

Cleverly styled as a double storey apartment, the store is kitted out with the brand’s old-world wallpaper, decorative moulding and furniture featuring a mix of their iconic playful pieces, some of them new, as well as antique finds that they’ve sourced.