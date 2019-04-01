Celebrated for its vivacious mix of eclecticism and romance, fans of Gucci who find themselves in Italy are advised to beat a path to this (temporary) address. Coinciding with the opening of Milan’s Salone del Mobile furniture fair, Gucci has opened doors to its temporary Décor store at 19 Via Santo Spirito.
Cleverly styled as a double storey apartment, the store is kitted out with the brand’s old-world wallpaper, decorative moulding and furniture featuring a mix of their iconic playful pieces, some of them new, as well as antique finds that they’ve sourced.
Scalloped armchairs, fine china, edged cushions, side tables and quilted blankets come together in Gucci’s characteristic bold and eccentric manner with all the grace of yesteryear. Also present is a glut of fauna and flora: rabbits, butterflies, bees, flowers, birds, wild cats and domestic ones too all feature in embroidered and printed flamboyance.
There’s a dining room whose display unit is packed to the ceiling with the brand’s fine porcelain plates and a table, beautifully decked with dinnerware, a marble fireplace, rugs layered all over the floors and lamps that cast a welcome glow throughout the rooms. The store’s arched windows peer in on a seemingly domestic, albeit stylishly put together scene, a lounge, a sitting room… all of them decorated with Gucci’s vibrant mix of décor items and styled as though the homeowners had just stepped out.
Classic motifs, abundant florals, flirtatious embellishments, animal prints, velvet, jacquard and leather… it’s characteristically print heavy and a little off-the-side wall in the most stylish way possible and more than nods to maverick creative director Alessandro Michele’s influence. Don’t miss it, Gucci Décor will be open until the end of June.