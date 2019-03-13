Elegant, lightweight and rhythmic, the Frequency Hurricane Lantern is a work of art. This piece, along with five others, forms part of Georg Jensen’s latest collab with inimitable LA designer Kelly Wearstler. The Danish brand, with a century-old history, is celebrated for its creation of fine lifestyle pieces that balance functionality and beauty.

In true Georg Jensen style, the collection is sensuous and clean lined, but is a departure for Wearstler, whose love of bold, colourful and experimental designs is widely acclaimed. Wearstler took her cue from nature, and the ocean near her California home, in particular.

The lantern, which comes in medium and large, gives off a sense of silent motion and silvery radiance, thanks to its sinuous ribbon-like mirrored-steel base. It is at once contemporary and timeless. Look closely and you’ll get a sense of the wind, water and light Wearstler has infused into the lantern’s expressive form.